It’s now easier to delete your conversation history with Alexa

You can wipe Alexa's memory with a single command now

May 29, 2019

11:36 AM EDT

Alongside the new Echo Show 5, Amazon has unveiled two new ways to control your privacy with Echo devices.

Users can say, “Alexa, delete everything I said today,” and the smart home device will remove the day’s conversation history.

In the future Amazon says it is also adding, “Alexa, delete what I just said” so users can remove just their latest recording. 

These are both excellent additions to Alexa and is a much cleaner option than Google’s multi-step process to remove conversation history from Google Home devices.

Source: Amazon

 

