It’s now easier to delete your conversation history with Alexa

Alongside the new Echo Show 5, Amazon has unveiled two new ways to control your privacy with Echo devices.
Users can say, “Alexa, delete everything I said today,” and the smart home device will remove the day’s conversation history.
In the future Amazon says it is also adding, “Alexa, delete what I just said” so users can remove just their latest recording.
These are both excellent additions to Alexa and is a much cleaner option than Google’s multi-step process to remove conversation history from Google Home devices.
Source: Amazon
