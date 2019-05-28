This morning, just a week ahead of Apple’s WWDC keynote presentation, the company announced a new, updated iPod touch.
It’s been four years since the tech giant updated the iPod touch, with this new version of the classic device packing only updated internals and has some new colours.
The new iPod Touch features the same A10 Fusion chipset that first appeared in Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. This isn’t the lastest Apple processor, but it’s still snappy enough to get the job done when it comes to most apps.
The new iPod comes in six colours: ‘Gold,’ ‘Pink,’ ‘Silver,’ ‘Space Grey,’ ‘Blue’ and of course ‘Product Red.’ The device starts at $249 CAD for the 32GB model and goes up to $369 for the 128GB version. The 256GB new iPod touch comes in at $489. The device is on sale online now and will be in available in physical Apple Stores later this week.
Thanks to the new chipset, Apple says the iPod touch is now able to support Group FaceTime calls and run augmented reality (AR) apps.
Beyond the hardware upgrade, it looks like the new iPod touch is pretty much the same as the previous versions with its 4-inch LCD Retina display, headphone jack and 8-megapixel camera.
Source: Apple
