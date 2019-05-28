News
PREVIOUS|

Apple releases updated iPod touch with A10 Fusion chipset

It looks like Apple is using older iPhone parts to bring the iPod touch into the modern age

May 28, 2019

9:05 AM EDT

0 comments

This morning, just a week ahead of Apple’s WWDC keynote presentation, the company announced a new, updated iPod touch.

It’s been four years since the tech giant updated the iPod touch, with this new version of the classic device packing only updated internals and has some new colours.

The new iPod Touch features the same A10 Fusion chipset that first appeared in Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. This isn’t the lastest Apple processor, but it’s still snappy enough to get the job done when it comes to most apps.

iPod touch

 

The new iPod comes in six colours: ‘Gold,’ ‘Pink,’ ‘Silver,’ ‘Space Grey,’ ‘Blue’ and of course ‘Product Red.’ The device starts at $249 CAD for the 32GB model and goes up to $369 for the 128GB version. The 256GB new iPod touch comes in at $489. The device is on sale online now and will be in available in physical Apple Stores later this week.

Thanks to the new chipset, Apple says the iPod touch is now able to support Group FaceTime calls and run augmented reality (AR) apps.

Beyond the hardware upgrade, it looks like the new iPod touch is pretty much the same as the previous versions with its 4-inch LCD Retina display, headphone jack and 8-megapixel camera.

Source: Apple

Related Articles

News

Jan 14, 2019

8:58 PM EDT

Apple reportedly planning to switch to USB-C for 2019 iPhones, working on new iPod Touch

Reviews

Sep 13, 2015

11:00 AM EDT

iPod touch 2015 review

News

May 28, 2019

9:44 AM EDT

Texture is officially shutting down today

News

May 28, 2019

11:00 AM EDT

Apple Maps car already spotted collecting data in Toronto

Comments