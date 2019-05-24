The cheapest Snapdragon 855 smartphone could be Redmi K20 Pro at $500

Scheduled to get unveiled on May 28th, the elusive Redmi K20 Pro, which is the brand’s first fully fledged flagship, might undercut everyone in the business, including its parent company Xiaomi.
According to a leaked poster on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, the Redmi K20 Pro is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 855 processor, a triple camera setup that has a 48 megapixel primary shooter, a seventh-gen in-display fingerprint scanner, a pop-up selfie camera, and a big 4000mah battery.
As part of the hype train, Redmi posted a picture of the phone’s back on its official Weibo account. Wei Bing Lu, vice-president of Xiaomi, also confirmed that the phone will have a headphone jack.
But, compared to the still impressive specs, the prices are crazy. The 6GB + 64GB base model of the “new flagship killer” comes in at 2,599 Yuan, or around $500 CAD, give or take.
Bump to the storage to 128GB, and the price climbs to 2,799 Yuan, or $546 CAD. The 8GB + 128GB model is rumoured to retail at 2,999 Yuan, or $585 CAD.
Gizmochina claims that there should be an 8GB + 256GB model, but it is absent from the leaked poster. To put that in context, an unlocked Galaxy S10 starts from $1,259 CAD before taxes.
Although it may seem too good to be true, the rumored prices are plausible if we take the similarly equipped Xiaomi Mi9 into account. The 6GB + 128GB base model Mi9 starts at 2,999 Yuan, or $585 CAD and goes all the way to 3,999 Yuan, or $780 CAD for the 12GB + 256GB Transparent Edition.
If the prices are correct, the crowded Chinese smartphone market will meet a new challenger, and Xiaomi is going to face a serious sibling rivalry.
It is unclear whether this phone will be launched in Canada or not.
Image credit: Weibo
Source: Weibo via: Gizmochina
