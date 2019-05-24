Android Q officially coming to the OnePlus 5 and 5T

OnePlus has promised that Android Q is going to come to the OnePlus 5 and 5T.
In a recent blog post, the company shared what software features from the OnePlus 7 Pro will make their way to its older smartphones.
That means that the recently announced ‘Zen Mode,’ ‘Screen Recording,’ ‘Fnatic Mode’ and other features are coming over to the OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T.
You can learn about the features by reading the company’s blog post.
While the added features to Oxygen OS are pretty cool, the fact that OnePlus is committing to bringing the latest version of Android to some of it’s older handsets is reassuring. That said, the company has yet to share when Android Q will actually come to the OnePlus 5 and 5t.
Source: OnePlus
