Rogers business customers can now add an Apple Watch to their plan

Rogers Business customers looking to add a cellular Apple Watch to their account can now do so.
As of May 23rd, Rogers enabled support for both Series 3 and Series 4 Apple Watches on business accounts. If you already have an eligible Apple Watch, read on to learn how to set it up.
If you don’t have an Apple Watch, you can get one from Rogers. You can get the Series 4 for $0 down on Easy Pay, and pay $28.29 per month for 24 months. For a Series 3 watch, you’ll pay $22.04 per month for 24 months. If you don’t want a term, you’ll pay $679 or $529 respectively.
Once you’ve acquired your watch, if you’re a small business customer, log into the Business Self-Serve Standard portal and select an account. Then, navigate to the Services tab, select the cellphone number you want to enable. Click the Apple Watch link, click ‘Enable’ and accept the terms and conditions.
For enterprise customers, you’ll need to log into Business Self-Serve Premium, select Account Maintenance and search for the mobile number you want to enable. Then, click Products and Services under the Self-Serve transactions menu. Finally, click Enable on the add-on page next to the ‘Smartwatch Additional Line’ section. Accept the terms and conditions.
From this point on, the steps are the same for both small business and enterprise customers.
First, open the Watch app on your iPhone, tap Cellular and then tap Set Up Cellular to start. Then, enter your authorization code.
Add your smartwatch to your business plan, or get a new plan for your wearable for $10 per month.
You’ll also need to add a 9-1-1 emergency address.
Finally, review and submit your order to finalize the connection.
To learn more about Apple Watch and business accounts, head over to Rogers’ website.
