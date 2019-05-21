Ontario government slashes $24 million in funding for AI research

The Ontario government has cut $24 million CAD in funding for two institutes focused on artificial intelligence research.
As agreed by the previous government, The Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence was supposed to receive $30 million CAD. The current government only gave the institute $10 million CAD last year.
The government has not budgeted any more money for the Vector Institute. A spokesperson told press that this does not necessarily mean that there won’t be more funding in the future.
The second institute that will experience cuts is The Canadian Institute for Advanced Research, which will be receiving $4 million CAD less than expected.
The PC government is attempting to remove an $11.7-billion CAD deficit.
Sarah Letersky, a spokesperson for the economic development minister, has said the government has a relationship with both of these research institutes. Letersky said the government hopes to continue to make the province a prime destination for the commercialization of AI.
Source: The Canadian Press
