Steam running ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ sale this weekend

Steam is celebrating the weekend with a sale focused on games set in post-apocalyptic worlds.
Until Monday, May 20th, Steam users can save on a variety of games, including:
- BioShock Infinite — $8.24 CAD (regularly $32.99)
- Borderlands 2 — $5.49 (regularly $21.99)
- Fallout 4 — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Far Cry New Dawn — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- The Long Dark — $11.55 (regularly $33.99)
- Mad Max — $7.49 (regularly $29.99)
- Metro: Last Light Redux — $5.49 (regularly $21.99)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition — $31.99 (regularly $79.99) [Ends Saturday, May 18th at 1pm ET]
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden — $32.99 (regularly $43.99)
- XCOM 2 –$19.99 (regularly $79.99)
The full list of ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ deals can be found here. The sale ends on Monday, May 20th.
In related news, Steam’s ever-popular summer sale will run from June 25th to July 9th, according to a recent leak.
Comments