Steam running ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ sale this weekend

May 17, 2019

8:04 AM EDT

Far Cry New Dawn

Steam is celebrating the weekend with a sale focused on games set in post-apocalyptic worlds.

Until Monday, May 20th, Steam users can save on a variety of games, including:

The full list of ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ deals can be found here. The sale ends on Monday, May 20th.

In related news, Steam’s ever-popular summer sale will run from June 25th to July 9th, according to a recent leak.

