While until now I’ve personally not understood the phenomenon that smartphone ‘PopSockets‘ have become, one thing has always been clear about the ever-present accessory — they’re difficult to use with smartphone cases.

That’s why OtterBox’s new ‘Otter + Pop Symmetry‘ and ‘Defender‘ series of cases is so useful. Cesium is the authorized distributor for Otter + Pop Cases and they combine the ample protection Otterbox enclosures have offered for years with a helpful PopSocket on the rear for added grip. In fact, it’s strange that more case manufacturers haven’t already adopted a similar design.

The PopSockets on all of the ‘Otter + Pop’ cases can easily be swapped with any PopTop PopSocket. On that note, OtterBox currently sells a white and purple PopTop covered in Llamas that I’d like to own. It’s also worth mentioning that PopSockets features two levels of expansion, which makes it easier to use depending on the size of your hands. Since I quickly realized that I prefer to have my entire hand slid under the PopSocket, I usually opted for the fully expanded version.

I tested out a few of Otterbox’s ‘Otter + Pop’ cases, but mostly used them with the iPhone XS Max. Given the phone’s ample 6.5-inch display, it can be pretty unwieldy, even for people like myself with larger hands. In this case, I found having a PopSocket-equipped enclosure on the XS Max to be a great way to have a better grip on the phone, especially if I was walking or needed to use it with one hand.

While I still don’t necessarily think having access to a PopSocket is something I need all the time in my life, I can see this case line being beneficial to those that do — especially people with smaller hands that happen to be using larger phones. You can also always just pop the PopSocket off if you happen to not feel like using it one day.

While the Otter + Pop Defender series is probably a little too bulky for my taste, it does offer more protection when compared to the standard Symmetry series, including a built-in screen protector, snappable two-piece enclosure and overall a thicker build designed to protect your smartphone better.

That said, both series of cases feature the durable design OtterBox has become known for over the years, including precise and covered button/camera cutouts.

Below are a couple of photos of the cases included in the line:

Otter + Pop Symmetry Series Blue Nebula Case for iPhone 8/iPhone 7

Otter + Pop Symmetry Series Black Case for iPhone 8/iPhone 7

Otter + Pop Symmetry Series Mauveolous case for iPhone XS/iPhone X

Otter + Pop Symmetry Series Lilac Dusk case for iPhone XS/iPhone X

Otter + Pop Symmetry Series Go To Blue case for iPhone 8 Plus/iPhone 7 Plus

The Otter + Pop Symmetry series are available for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Otter + Pop Defender Series Case for iPhone 8/iPhone 7

The Otter + Pop Defender series is also available for the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Otter + Pop Defender cases range between $79.95 and $89.95 CAD. Symmetry series cases are priced between $64.95 and $74.95 CAD.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these link in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.