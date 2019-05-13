Pixel phones could potentially detect car crashes with Android Q Beta

The latest Android Q Beta 3 hints at a feature that could potentially detect a car crash.
The speculation of the potential functionality comes after XDA-Developers found references to a safety feature in the code and package names of the Android Q Beta 3.
Within the code lies a phrase that states a feature will “automatically launch an alert activity when the device detects you are in a car crash.”
Some have started to question how a car crash detection function would be possible on a Pixel phone.
Perhaps the Pixel could detect a car crash through a sudden stop, speculates 9to5Google. On the other hand, the Pixel GPS may be able to detect if a car has abruptly exited a road.
The feature could also use Google’s machine-learning functions. It could obtain information and then feed it into the live traffic data.
It will be interesting to see how Google testa this function and just how accurate it actually is. If this function is foolproof, it could be used to notify emergency services of a collision.
This function could react to traffic accidents faster than humans, and in turn decrease the number of traffic accident deaths globally, as suggested by 9to5Google.
Source: XDA-Developers Via: 9to5Google
