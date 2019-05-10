Poll: How do you feel about Instagram hiding likes?

It’s been over a week since Instagram announced that it’s removing ‘Like’ counts from photos in a Canadian test, so we’re curious how people are feeling about the new change.
The shift isn’t as aggressive as we first thought since you can still see who liked the photos, and if you really wanted you could count the names to figure out how many Likes a picture has.
If you’re an influencer or someone with a large following, we’re especially interested in if this change has lowered or raised your average like count.
Still, this is a refreshing change, and we’re curious about how everyone feels about it. Drop us a line in the comments below
Comments