News
PREVIOUS|

Belkin unveils portable Apple Watch charger and new privacy screen protector

May 10, 2019

5:03 PM EDT

0 comments

Belkin has released two new smartphone accessories, an iPhone privacy screen protector and an Apple Watch-compatible power bank.

The Boost Charge Power Bank 2k charger for the Apple Watch is a portable power bank designed entirely for the Apple Watch. It costs $59.99 USD (approximately $80 CAD).

It provides 63 extra hours of battery life, according to Belkin. The power bank also features a lightweight design and can easily fit in your pocket.

On the other hand, the InvisiGlass Ultra Privacy Screen Protection is designed for the iPhone X, XS, XS Max and XR. It costs $49.55 USD (approximately $60 CAD).

This accessory is designed to protect your texts, emails, and sensitive content from curious eyes around you.

Related Articles

News

Jan 7, 2018

8:00 PM EDT

WeMo announces Bridge compatible with Apple HomeKit [Update]

Reviews

Dec 14, 2018

12:46 PM EDT

Apple’s pricey iPhone XR Clear Case is $55 of greatness

News

Jan 7, 2019

8:00 AM EDT

Belkin reveals 3-way Wemo smart light switch at CES 2019

Features

Dec 7, 2018

3:31 PM EDT

MobileSyrup Holiday Gift Guide – Smartphone accessories [2018 Edition]

Comments