Belkin unveils portable Apple Watch charger and new privacy screen protector

Belkin has released two new smartphone accessories, an iPhone privacy screen protector and an Apple Watch-compatible power bank.
The Boost Charge Power Bank 2k charger for the Apple Watch is a portable power bank designed entirely for the Apple Watch. It costs $59.99 USD (approximately $80 CAD).
It provides 63 extra hours of battery life, according to Belkin. The power bank also features a lightweight design and can easily fit in your pocket.
On the other hand, the InvisiGlass Ultra Privacy Screen Protection is designed for the iPhone X, XS, XS Max and XR. It costs $49.55 USD (approximately $60 CAD).
This accessory is designed to protect your texts, emails, and sensitive content from curious eyes around you.
Comments