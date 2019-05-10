News
Koodo promotion offers new BYOD deals, $65 for 8GB of data per month

May 10, 2019

12:42 PM EDT

Koodo Mobile

Fido isn’t the only carrier that’s offering bonus data. Koodo is also jumping on the bandwagon offering more for your buck.

While you won’t see 10GB for $60, Koodo new deals bring new offerings for Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) customers.

  • $50 – 500 minutes + 4GB
  • $55 – unlimited minutes + 4GB
  • $55 – unlimited minutes + 8GB
  • $60 – 500 minutes + 6GB
  • $65 – unlimited  minutes + 8GB
  • $75 – unlimited minutes + 9GB
  • $85 – unlimited mins + 12GB
  • $115 – unlimited mins + 15GB

These plans include call display, voicemail, call waiting, conference calling and unlimited Canada-wide family calling.

For those who take the 500-minute plans, its free evenings after 5pm and weekends.

Koodo was recently offering a 10GB for $60 per month referral promotion. If you know anyone who received the referral text, grab it quick before the deal ends on May 31st.

Among Fido and Koodo, Virgin Mobile is also offering a similar BYOD deal.

