Koodo launches 10GB $60/month referral promo plan

Telus flanker brand Koodo has launched a rather interesting promotion related to last year’s 10GB $60/month deal.
The offer allows any current Koodo subscriber with the 10GB $60/month plan to give the same deal to two other people. All the people who are referred need to input the promo code ‘Happy,’ and then use one of the two unique validation codes offered by Koodo.
The referral codes are 12 digits long and include numbers with a single letter at the end.
The carrier is sending out text messages to subscribers currently on Koodo’s 10GB $60 per month plan. The offer is valid both in-store and online at koodomobile.com/switch, according to Koodo.
It’s important to note that the offer only works with new customers. This means that if you’re on a different Koodo plan you won’t be able to switch to the 10GB $60/month offer.
That said, activating the code is a little convoluted. First, navigate to koodo.com/switch. Next, there are two options available, you can either get a new phone or SIM card from the carrier.
If you want a SIM card, click on the landing page specifically where it says ‘SIM card.’ On the other hand, if you want to purchase a phone directly from Koodo and get this plan, click on the button that says ‘Switch Now.’
Once you’ve selected either to get a SIM card or to purchase a new phone, you then need to navigate to your shopping cart and add the specific referral promo codes. There is some text on the right side of the screen that says ‘Promo code.’ A purple bar then appears at the top of the page that reads ‘Review plan options.’ Click this link and then select the 10GB $60 per month promo plan listed in purple.
The deal is valid until May 31st according to Koodo’s text message.
