Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [April 29 — May 5]

Amazon Prime Video
Death in Paradise (Seasons 1 — 7)
Death in Paradise is a British-French crime drama series that follows a British detective who must solve crimes in the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie.
The series stars Ben Miller (Armstrong & Miller), Sara Martins (American Odyssey), Danny John-Jules (Red Dwarf), Gary Carr (The Deuce) and Don Warrington (Rising Damp).
Original release: October 25th, 2011 — February 22nd, 2018
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 1st, 2019
Runtime: 56 episodes (around 50 minutes each)
Runtime: 56 episodes (around 50 minutes each)
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada in May can be found here.
Crave
Shrill (Season 1)
Shrill follows an overweight young woman who struggles to balance her job, boss and love life while being told she’s not good enough because of her weight.
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live), Lolly Adefope (Plebs), Luka Jones (Best Friends Forever) and John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch).
Original release date: March 15th, 2019 (Hulu Original)
Crave release date: May 3rd, 2019
Runtime: Six episodes (24–29 minutes each)
Stream Shrill here.
The full list of movies and shows coming to Crave in May can be found here.
Netflix
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is a biographical crime thriller focused on serial killer Ted Bundy. The film examines how many Bundy was able to conceal his horrific deeds from other people — particularly his former girlfriend Liz — through good looks and charm.
The film was directed by Joe Berlinger (who also helmed Netflix’s Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes) and stars Zac Efron (The Greatest Showman) as Bundy and Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply) as Liz.
Netflix Canada premiere date: May 3rd, 2019
Runtime: 109 minutes
Runtime: 109 minutes
Get Out
Get Out, the Oscar-winning directorial debut from comedian Jordan Peele, is a horror film that follows a young African-American man as he discovers the disturbing secrets of his girlfriend’s Caucasian family.
Get Out stars Daniel Kaluuya (Black Panther), Allison Williams (Girls), Bradley Whitford (The West Wing) and Catherine Keener (Capote).
Theatrical release date: February 24th, 2017
Netflix Canada release date: May 1st, 2019
Stream Get Out here.
Knock Down the House
This documentary film takes a look at what many are calling a “political revolution” in the United States from the perspective of the primary campaigns of progressive Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush and Paula Jean Swearengin in the 2018 midterm elections.
The film was directed by Rachel Lears (The Hand That Feeds).
Stream Knock Down the House here.
Netflix Canada release date: May 1st, 2019
Runtime: 87 minutes
The Last Summer
The Last Summer, the latest romantic comedy film from Netflix, follows a group of Chicago high schoolers who try to enjoy one final summer together before they leave for college.
The film was co-written and directed by William Bindley and stars KJ Apa (Riverdale), Maia Mitchell (The Fosters), Jacob Latimore (Detroit) and Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf).
Netflix Canada release date: May 3rd, 2019
Runtime: 109 minutes
Runtime: 109 minutes
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada in May can be found here.
