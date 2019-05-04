You can grab first-gen AirPods from Costco for $179.99

If you’re looking for a good deal on Apple’s AirPods, Costco reportedly carries the first-gen ear buds for $179.99.
Spotted by RedFlagDeals, Costco’s discounted price nets you a savings of about $40, with the standard AirPods typically retailing for $219.
The main drawback here is that Costco only offers the first-gen AirPods, not the second-gen. That said, several RedFlagDeals users were quick to note there isn’t a significant difference between first and second-gen AirPods outside of the wireless charging case and access to the ‘Hey Siri’ hot word.
For more details about the differences between the AirPods generations, check out MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke’s review here.
It’s also worth noting that buying AirPods through Costco gives you access to a longer 90-day return period. Apple and other resellers typically offer customers a two-week return window.
Unfortunately, the deal isn’t available on Costco’s website, only in-store. So, before you head over to your local Costco, it’s worthwhile to call ahead and check if AirPods are in stock. To do so, ask for item number 2477637 when you call.
Source: RedFlagDeals
