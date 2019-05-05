Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Bell says ‘extremely high volume’ of viewers caused Game of Thrones Crave stream issues
- Telus accepting donations for flooding in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick
- Ontario resident becomes first Canadian to pay property taxes with bitcoin
- Tim Hortons vows to revamp Roll-Up-The-Rim promotion with new mobile integration
- Freedom Mobile could be the first to offer 5G unlimited data plans: analyst
- Bell adds 50,204 postpaid wireless customers in Q1 2019
- 64% of Canadian parents concerned with children’s summer tech usage: survey
- Tesla’s Standard Range Model 3s now qualify for Canada’s $5,000 federal rebate
- Smart cars are being phased out of Canada
- Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in May 2019
- Bell signs partnership with Dollarama to sell Lucky, Virgin SIM cards
- Samsung Galaxy A20 may come to Canada
- Public Safety Minister says Huawei ban decision will come before federal election
- Instagram removing Likes from photos in Canadian test
- Amazon Canada says Canadian businesses online sales exceeded $900m in 2018
- Facebook’s Portal smart displays are coming to Canada in June
