Apple loses main 5G engineer

Apple vice-president of engineering Rubén Caballero has left Apple, according to The Information.
Described by The Information as the executive responsible for “leading Apple’s charge into 5G,” Caballero gained a small measure of recognition when a 2010 Bloomberg report revealed he had reportedly warned then Apple CEO Steve Jobs that the iPhone 4’s antenna design was likely to lead to dropped calls. Hundreds of Apple patents related to wireless technology name Caballero.
It’s unclear why Caballero left Apple, but his departure comes on the heels of the company’s recent settlement with modem-maker Qualcomm. Moreover, over the weekend, The Telegraph reported that Apple had poached Intel 5G engineering lead Umashankar Thyagarajan.
A recent Reuters report suggests Apple may have transferred leadership of its modem engineering unit away from Caballero when it folded the division into its chip design group. Currently, the group is led by senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji.
Apple is expected to launch its first 5G-capable iPhone in 2020.
Source: The Information Via: The Verge
