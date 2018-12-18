Amazon opens Toronto hub, creating 600 new jobs

Amazon opened a brand new shiny office in downtown Toronto to “accommodate the company’s continued job creation in Ontario.”
A December 18th, 2018 press release said the tech hub is planning to create 600 new tech jobs in fields including software development, machine learning, cloud computing, digital advertising, and artificial intelligence.
The new 113,000 square foot office in Scotia Plaza will house new employees as well as the current 800 corporate employees that are primarily focused on research and software development for customer fulfilment technology, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Alexa, as well as business development for Amazon Advertising and AWS.
“Amazon is excited to create hundreds of new highly-skilled jobs in Toronto,” said Tamir Bar-Haim, Amazon’s Toronto site lead and head of Amazon Advertising in Canada, in the release. “Toronto has a well-educated and diverse workforce, and there’s a real culture of innovation here.”
The Toronto tech hub will be one of Amazon’s 18 hubs outside of its headquarters in Seattle. Since 2011, Amazon has invested more than $3 billion CAD into Canada and that includes customer fulfilment and cloud infrastructure, research facilities, and compensation to employees.
This is the first time Amazon has announced expanding its presence in Toronto since the city was dropped out of the running for becoming Amazon’s next location for its headquarters.
Amazon said HQ2 would be split into two locations in Long Island City in New York City and National Landing in Arlington, Virginia. The company plans on investing $5 billion USD (Roughly $6.62 billion CAD) to create 50,000 jobs divided between the two locations.
When Toronto was out of the running, Canadian CEOs were relieved, but not surprised.
MobileSyrup was invited to the new office that was opened to the public today. Here are some pictures:
