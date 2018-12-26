Amazon Canada reports ‘record-breaking’ holiday sales

Massive online retailer Amazon announced that it experienced a ‘record-breaking holiday season‘ this year with customers ordering more products ‘than ever before.’
This year, in Canada, mobile shopping was at the forefront with 57% of customers ordering items on through the Amazon app on their mobile devices. Unfortunately, Amazon did not note how many customers it has in Canada, nor how many total orders were processed this holiday season. However, the company did note that items shipped from Prime members through one-day shipping or same-day delivery had a massive spike and increased over 100% this year.
Ottawa-based Instant Pot was a fan favourite last year and also followed up this year. Some other notable products were Amazon’s Echo and new Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote, and new Fire HD 8 Tablet.
- Instant Pot, KRUPS Professional Electric Burr Coffee Grinder, and the Anova Precision Cooker were among the best-selling kitchen products in Canada.
- L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls, Exploding Kittens: Original Edition, and Cards Against Humanity: Canadian Edition were among the best-selling toys and games in Canada.
- Simple Joys by Carter’s and Amazon Essentials were among the best-selling Amazon Brands in Canada.
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, and Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water were among the best-selling luxury beauty products in Canada.
- A Star Is Born (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), The Beatles (50th Anniversary 3CD Deluxe Edition), and Bohemian Rhapsody (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) were among the best-selling albums in Canada.
Source: Amazon
Comments