Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in May 2019

Every month, Microsoft offers several Xbox One and Xbox 360 games to Xbox Live Gold subscribers at no additional cost.
Here are the four titles hitting the service in May:
Marooners: available May 1st to 30th on Xbox One
The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour: available May 16th to June 15th on Xbox One
Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon: available May 1st to 15th (original Xbox game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
Comic Jumper: available May 16th to 30th (Xbox 360 game, also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
Marooners
Developer: M2H
Publisher: M2H
Genre: Party minigame
Xbox One release date: Feb 6th, 2018
Metacritic score: 56
Regular Microsoft Store price: $9.99 CAD
Marooners is a chaotic title filled with party minigames, similar to the Mario Party series. There are a Party Mode and an Arena Mode that feature 25 different games and maps.
The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA Tour
Developer: H.B. Studios Multimedia Limited
Publisher: 2K
Genre: Sports game
Xbox One release date: August 28th, 2018
Metacritic score: 75
Regular Microsoft Store price: $66.99 CAD
Do you have what it takes to win the FedEx Cup? Compete in career mode to play on courses like TPC Boston and TPC Sawgrass in an attempt to win the championship.
Earth Defense Force: IA
Developer: Vicious Cycle Software
Publisher: D3Publisher
Genre: Third-person shooter
Xbox One release date: April 9th, 2013
Metacritic score: 68
Regular Microsoft Store price: $19.99 CAD
Think third-person shooter game where you’re trying to kill as many giant insects as possible in mecha-style suits, this is Earth Defense Force Insect Armageddon. In the game, you can customize your weapons and armour to your liking, as well.
Comic Jumper
Developer: Twisted Pixel Games
Publisher: Microsoft
Genre: Beat ’em up
Release date: October 6th, 2010
Metacritic score: 74
Regular Microsoft Store price: $14.99 CAD
Comic Jumper is a side-scrolling beat ’em up game that lets players control Captain Smiley, a comic book superhero whos comics are poorly received. Captain Smiley ‘jumps’ through a variety of comics where he changes suits, design and weaponry.
While these games won’t kick in until May 1st, some of April’s lineup of Xbox Games with Gold titles are still available, check them out, here.
Source: Xbox News
