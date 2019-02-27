News
Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in March 2019

One of the original Star Wars first-person shooters leads March's lineup

Feb 27, 2019

1:18 PM EST

Star Wars Republic Commando

Every month, Microsoft offers several Xbox games to Xbox Live Gold subscribers at no additional cost.

Here are the free titles coming to the service in March 2019:

  • Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion: available March 1st to 31st on Xbox One
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: available March 16th to April 15th on Xbox One
  • Star Wars Republic Commando: available March 1st to 15th (original Xbox game playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
  • Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance: March 16th to 31st (Xbox 360 game, also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

Developer: Climax Studios (Silent Hill: Shattered MemoriesAssassin’s Creed Chronicles: China)
Publisher: Outright Games (Paw Patrol: On a RollBen 10)
Genre: Adventure

Based on the hit animated Adventure Time series, Pirates of the Echiridion follows beloved heroes Jake and Finn as they sail the open seas to rescue the submerged Land of Ooo.

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion launched on Xbox One in July 2018 and regularly costs $39.99 CAD on the Microsoft Store.

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Developer: PopCap (Peggle, Bejeweled)
Publisher: Electronic Arts (FIFA, Battlefield)
Genre: Third-person shooter

This zany, action-packed shooter lets you attack as plants or defend as zombies in the 24-player Herbal Assault mode or team up with three other players in co-operative play.

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 launched on Xbox One in February 2016 and regularly costs $25.99 on the Microsoft Store.

Star Wars Republic Commando

Developer: LucasArts (The Secret of Monkey IslandStar Wars: The Force Unleashed — now defunct)
Publisher: Originally LucasArts, now Disney Interactive (Kingdom HeartsDisney Infinity)
Genre: First-person shooter

Set before the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the SithRepublic Commando follows the eponymous squad of elite Clone troopers as they fight for the Republic during the Clone Wars.

Star Wars Republic Commando launched on the original Xbox in February 2005. The game became playable on Xbox One through backward compatibility in April 2018 and regularly costs $9.99 on the Microsoft Store.

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

Developer: Platinum Games (BayonettaNier: Automata) with assistance from Kojima Productions (Metal Gear franchise)
Publisher: Konami (Metal GearCastlevania series)
Genre: Action

Metal Gear Rising takes place four years after Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and puts players in the shoes of cyborg ninja Raiden, who must now fight against a military company looking to start a new world war.

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance launched on Xbox 360 in February 2013. The game became playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility in August 2017 and regularly costs $19.99 on the Microsoft Store.

In the meantime, check out February 2019’s free Xbox Games with Gold titles here.

Source: Major Nelson

