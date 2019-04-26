OnePlus 7 Pro teaser reveals triple main cameras

Ahead of the OnePlus 7 Pro’s May 14th launch, OnePlus has started teasing various aspects of its newest flagship smartphone.
On Thursday morning, OnePlus confirmed, via a tweet, the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a triple main camera array.
Cryptically, the company also wrote: “Bells and whistles make noise. We make phones.”
Bells and whistles make noise. We make phones. #OnePlus7Prohttps://t.co/ViZaz53XXk pic.twitter.com/wIHg7fd7U4
— OnePlus (@oneplus) April 25, 2019
Notably, OnePlus included the hashtag #OnePlus7Pro in its tweet, which suggests the standard OP7 won’t feature three main cameras. With the 7 Pro likely to be OnePlus’ most expensive handset to date, the company needs to deliver a stellar camera experience to remain competitive against a crowded field.
In an interview earlier in the week with The Verge, the company’s Pete Lau said the OP7 Pro will feature a screen which “redefines fast and smooth.” A variety of recent reports have suggested the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a 90Hz refresh rate display.
A recent rumour suggests OnePlus will begin selling the OnePlus 7 Pro online starting on May 22nd.
Source: OnePlus
