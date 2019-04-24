8GB/256GB OnePlus 7 Pro to cost €749 in Europe: report

In another collaboration with Android Central, frequent OnePlus leaker Ishan Agarwal has shared pricing details related to the OnePlus 7 Pro.
According to Agarwal, OnePlus will, depending on the European market, price the 8GB/256GB OnePlus 7 Pro model between €749 and €759. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line model, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, will cost between €819 and €829.
OnePlus will also offer a 6GB variant with 128GB of internal storage, but Agarwal says he wasn’t able to ascertain how much the base model will cost.
Additionally, OnePlus will offer the 7 Pro in three different colours: ‘Mirror Grey,’ ‘Almond’ and ‘Nebula Blue.’ On Tuesday, when OnePlus announced that it would unveil the OP7 Pro on May 14th, the company shared a teaser image that showed a device with a gradient-like finish. It’s likely that teaser corresponds to one of the colours Agarwal mentions in his tweet.
To contextualize the above prices, the 8GB/256GB OnePlus 6T currently costs €629. At €749/€759, the OnePlus 7 Pro will cost at least €120 more than its predecessor.
As Agarwal points out, it’s not necessarily useful to convert the European price of the OnePlus 7 Pro to other currencies, as OnePlus employes a regional pricing strategy. That said, I think it’s reasonable to assume we could see the OP 7 Pro pass the $1,000 threshold in Canada. Put another way, for the first time in the company’s history, OnePlus will price one of its handsets in line with the competition.
We’ll have to see how OnePlus plans to differentiate the Pro beyond a 90Hz refresh rate display; typically, the company’s business model has depended on undercutting its rivals. At $1,000 CAD, the OnePlus 7 Pro wouldn’t be significantly less expensive than the Galaxy S10s of the world.
