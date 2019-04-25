OnePlus 7 Pro to go on sale on May 22: report

OnePlus will begin selling the OnePlus 7 Pro starting on May 22nd, according to frequent leaker Ishan Agarwal.
Agarwal shared the news via a tweet on Thursday morning.
May 14th- #OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro Launch. T-Mobile may start selling the factory locked version on the same day.
Around May 18th- Pop-Up Events for the #OnePlus7Series (at least in India)
May 22nd- The new phones would become available for purchase.#OnePlus7 #GoBeyondSpeed pic.twitter.com/xSoFsPJzqn
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 25, 2019
Agarwal has so far had an excellent track record when it comes to the OnePlus 7 Pro. It’s therefore likely the May 22nd sale date is accurate.
On Wednesday, Agarwal shared pricing information related to the OnePlus 7 Pro, revealing the 8GB/256GB model will cost between €749 and €759 in Europe.
OnePlus will announce the OP7 Pro on May 14th.
Source: Ishan Agarwal
