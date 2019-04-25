News
OnePlus 7 Pro to go on sale on May 22: report

Apr 25, 2019

10:15 AM EDT

OnePlus latest' flagship, the OnePlus 6

OnePlus will begin selling the OnePlus 7 Pro starting on May 22nd, according to frequent leaker Ishan Agarwal.

Agarwal shared the news via a tweet on Thursday morning.

Agarwal has so far had an excellent track record when it comes to the OnePlus 7 Pro. It’s therefore likely the May 22nd sale date is accurate.

On Wednesday, Agarwal shared pricing information related to the OnePlus 7 Pro, revealing the 8GB/256GB model will cost between €749 and €759 in Europe.

OnePlus will announce the OP7 Pro on May 14th.

Source: Ishan Agarwal

