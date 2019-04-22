iOS 13 rumoured to bring more third-party app integration to Siri

iOS 13 is set to allow developers to more easily integrate Siri into third-party applications, according to 9to5Mac’s Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) and iOS developer Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith).
Along with additional third-party Siri integration, including new use cases like media playback, search, voice calling, event ticketing, message attachments, flights, train trips, airport gate and seat information, other developer-focused features are also coming to iOS 13, says Guilherme.
For instance, iOS apps ported to Mac through Apple’s Marzipan platform will be able to more easily take advantage of the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar, as well as keyboard shorts cuts and multiple windows.
Rambo specifically says that bringing an iOS app to the Mac is “as easy as checking a checkbox in xcode,” similar to adding iPad support to an iPhone app.
Guilherme goes on to state that “significant improvements” are coming to ARKit, Apple’s augmented reality (AR) development framework. These new features include an app that allows developers to create AR experience visually and a Swift-powered development framework for AR. ‘
Developers are also set to get access to other development frameworks including the Taptic Engine, document scanning and most interestingly, the ability to bring photos into apps from SD cards without first importing them to Apple’s photos app.
For someone like myself who edits photography with Apple’s USB-C MacBook Pro (2019) this is great news. Currently, to get images into Lightroom CC, I first need to import the photos to Lightroom.
