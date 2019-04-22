Telus offering $50 bill credit on new customer referrals

Telus is currently offering a $50 bill credit to customers with a referral code.
To access the referral platform, you’ll need to log in at telus.com/mytelus with your My Telus credentials. From there, a referral can be sent through email, SMS, Twitter, Facebook post or Facebook message.
Note that the referee must be a new Telus customer. Once the referral is received, the referee will have 15 days to sign up to the referral platform and join Telus on a new in-market Your Choice or Voice postpaid consumer plan.
After activation, the referee will need to verify their account in the My Telus portal. This step must be completed within 30 days of initial registration.
Once this has been completed, the referer and the referee will both receive the $50 bill credit. Customers can refer an unlimited number of people, but will only receive credits for up to six successful referrals per calendar year.
Credits will be applied within three to four weeks of process completion and will appear on the referer and referee’s respective next bills.
More information can be found here.
