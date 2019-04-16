Facebook Messenger dark mode now available via settings menu toggle

After launching as an Easter Egg in March, Facebook Messenger’s dark mode is now available to activate via an easily accessible setting’s toggle, the social media giant announced on Monday.
If you haven’t already activated Messenger’s dark mode, you can do so by launching the app, tapping your profile photo and tapping the dark mode toggle, located at the top of the settings menu.
Previously, Messenger users had to send a crescent moon emoji to a friend to enable the feature.
“Messenger’s dark mode provides lower brightness while maintaining contrast and vibrancy,” writes Facebook’s Bridget Pujals in an April 15th blog post. “Dark mode cuts down the glare from your phone for use in low light situations, so you can use the Messenger features you love no matter when or where you are.”
Source: Facebook
