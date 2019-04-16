Best Buy VIP sale offers $100 gift card with select 2-year phone activations

Best Buy Canada is hosting a VIP sale on April 18th ahead of the Easter long weekend.
There are a wealth of deals on laptops, phones and more. Further, Best Buy says there are some in-store exclusive offers that are “too hot to share.”
I’ve pulled some of the hottest deals for you below:
Smartphones
Best Buy’s Mobile shop is offering a $100 gift card for select plans when you get a 2-year activation.
Laptops
- MacBook Pro with 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor – $200 off for $1,529.99
- HP laptop with Intel Core i5-8250U processor – $200 off for $599.99
- HP Chromebook 14 – $100 off for $299.99
Tablets and e-readers
- Kobo Clara HD – $20 off for $119.99
- Up to $70 off select iPads
TVs
- Save up to $1,000 on select Sony TVs
- Save up to $900 on select LG TVs
- Save up to $700 on select Samsung TVs
Gaming
- PlayStation VR Astro Bot and Moss bundle – $100 off for $279.99
- PlayStation Classic – $50 off for $29.99
- Up to 60 percent off select games
Headphones
- Beats Solo3 – $130 off for $199.99
- Sony WHCH700N Noice Cancelling headphones – $60 off for $169.99
- Jabra Elite Active 65t in-ear wireless earbuds – $20 off for $229.99
Smart home
- Google Home – $50 off for $129.99
- Google Home Mini – $30 off for $49.99
- Nest Hello video doorbell – $40 off for $259.99 and it comes with a free Google Home Mini
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg for these excellent VIP deals. To see more, check out Best Buy’s online flyer here.
