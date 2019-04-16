News
Best Buy VIP sale offers $100 gift card with select 2-year phone activations

Best Buy also has deals on smart home, TVs, laptops and more

Apr 16, 2019

8:02 AM EDT

Best Buy Canada is hosting a VIP sale on April 18th ahead of the Easter long weekend.

There are a wealth of deals on laptops, phones and more. Further, Best Buy says there are some in-store exclusive offers that are “too hot to share.”

I’ve pulled some of the hottest deals for you below:

Smartphones

Best Buy’s Mobile shop is offering a $100 gift card for select plans when you get a 2-year activation.

Laptops

  • MacBook Pro with 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor – $200 off for $1,529.99
  • HP laptop with Intel Core i5-8250U processor – $200 off for $599.99
  • HP Chromebook 14 – $100 off for $299.99

Tablets and e-readers

  • Kobo Clara HD – $20 off for $119.99
  • Up to $70 off select iPads

TVs

  • Save up to $1,000 on select Sony TVs
  • Save up to $900 on select LG TVs
  • Save up to $700 on select Samsung TVs

Gaming

  • PlayStation VR Astro Bot and Moss bundle – $100 off for $279.99
  • PlayStation Classic – $50 off for $29.99
  • Up to 60 percent off select games

Headphones

  • Beats Solo3 – $130 off for $199.99
  • Sony WHCH700N Noice Cancelling headphones – $60 off for $169.99
  • Jabra Elite Active 65t in-ear wireless earbuds – $20 off for $229.99

Smart home

  • Google Home – $50 off for $129.99
  • Google Home Mini – $30 off for $49.99
  • Nest Hello video doorbell – $40 off for $259.99 and it comes with a free Google Home Mini

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg for these excellent VIP deals. To see more, check out Best Buy’s online flyer here.

