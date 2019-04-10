LG patents a foldable smartphone with a transparent display

LG filed a patent back in 2015 for a foldable smartphone with a transparent display. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) published the patent on April 9th, 2019.
LG envisions a device where one part of the display will feature a layer with an adjustable transparency section.
LG doesn’t state how this functionality would be useful but it’s cool nonetheless.
The patent also describes how a user would be able to operate the handset despite the fact that part of it is transparent.
If the user lies the device down flat in tablet mode, it will be almost opaque. Then, as the user begins to fold the handset, it becomes more transparent.
LG filed this patent in 2015, so while the company didn’t push out a new foldable handset this year, this patent shows that it’s been on LG’s mind for several years. Back in February LG confirmed that it doesn’t plan to release a foldable smartphone yet.
LG does have the ability to make a transparent display. This past January LG Display revealed a rollable TV as well another that sported a transparent screen.
This isn’t the first we’ve heard of a foldable LG handset, but the first that’s also transparent. Similar to other patents this design may never come to fruition.
Via: LetsGoDigital
