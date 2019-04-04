News
PREVIOUS|

LG patent shows off potential plan for foldable display

Apr 4, 2019

2:16 PM EDT

0 comments

While reports initially indicated that LG would unveil a foldable smartphone at Mobile World Congress in February, that never happened.

Instead, the South Korean company unveiled the V50 ThinQ, a smartphone with a secondary attachable screen that isn’t coming to Canada. Now, however, a patent spotted online showcases an actual photo of a bendable display.

LG filed the document with USPTO back in July of 2018. USPTO published the patent on April 2nd, 2019, which was then discovered by Netherlands-based publication LetsGoDigital. 

LG display

According to Lets Go Digital, the display features a bending radius of 2.5r. LG is reportedly aiming for its phone to feature a bending radius to 1r, which will completely fold in half. In comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold features a radius of 1.5r.

Motorola is also reportedly looking to build a smartphone with a clamshell design. Moto’s rumoured Razr smartphone will feature a large foldable screen with another display on the outside. It’s unclear if LG’s handset will also sport two screens.

Source: LetsGoDigital

Related Articles

News

Feb 24, 2019

2:30 PM EDT

LG’s G8 ThinQ hopes a time-of-flight sensor will set it apart from the crowd

News

Apr 2, 2019

11:15 AM EDT

Smart email app Spark arrives on Android as Google ends Inbox support

News

Apr 2, 2019

1:09 PM EDT

Google report outlines the fight against malicious Android apps over 2018

News

Apr 4, 2019

12:23 PM EDT

Oppo patent showcases two phone designs with slide out displays

Comments