LG patent shows off potential plan for foldable display

While reports initially indicated that LG would unveil a foldable smartphone at Mobile World Congress in February, that never happened.
Instead, the South Korean company unveiled the V50 ThinQ, a smartphone with a secondary attachable screen that isn’t coming to Canada. Now, however, a patent spotted online showcases an actual photo of a bendable display.
LG filed the document with USPTO back in July of 2018. USPTO published the patent on April 2nd, 2019, which was then discovered by Netherlands-based publication LetsGoDigital.
According to Lets Go Digital, the display features a bending radius of 2.5r. LG is reportedly aiming for its phone to feature a bending radius to 1r, which will completely fold in half. In comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold features a radius of 1.5r.
Motorola is also reportedly looking to build a smartphone with a clamshell design. Moto’s rumoured Razr smartphone will feature a large foldable screen with another display on the outside. It’s unclear if LG’s handset will also sport two screens.
Source: LetsGoDigital
