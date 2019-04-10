Apple’s new Shot on iPhone ad highlights a day in the life of Leafs star Mitch Marner

Apple has featured Toronto Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner in its latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ promotional video.
The short video, which Matthews filmed on an iPhone XS, follows Marner as he trains on both the ice and in the gym, travels and meets fans.
The latest video comes right on time for the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The Leafs will face off against the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Playoffs on April 11th at 7pm EST. The CBC will air the game.
Apple previously promoted the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers in its Shot on iPhone ads. As part of the Shot on iPhone campaign, 10 photographers from around the world will also have their photos promoted by Apple.
Via: MacRumors
Comments