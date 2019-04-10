Facebook is working on an iPad version of WhatsApp: report

Facebook is working on an iPad version of its WhatsApp messaging app, according to WhatsApp beta coverage blog WABetaInfo.
While the app has surpassed one billion people daily active users, Facebook has yet to offer official support on iPad.
In its report, WABetaInfo states that the iPad version of WhatsApp will include most of the same features as the iPhone app except for camera functionality, at least at launch.
However, the iPad version is expected to have a redesigned, tablet-friendly interface with the ability to view multiple chats at once. This would help the iPad app take advantage of the larger displays found in recent models of Apple’s tablet.
WABetaInfo expects the iPad app to begin rolling out within the next few weeks to beta testers in the TestFlight program.
Source: WABetaInfo
