Android users can now use their phones as a security key for added protection online

Google has released a new security protocol beta that lets users with Android devices running Android 7 and above using their phone as a two-factor authentication security key.
This means that if you have it set up you won’t be able to log into certain Google Accounts unless your phone is nearby. Google released a physical security key that worked the same way last year, but now it’s letting Android users do this with their phones
To set this up, you first need a computer with Bluetooth capabilities and the Chrome web browser. Then you need to enroll your Android device in the ‘2-Step Verification‘ program.
Then visit the 2-Step Verification website on your computer and choose the ‘Add security key’ button. From there, simply select your phone and the new verification protocol is enabled.
This new sign in standard works on Gmail, G Suite, Google Cloud, and any other Google account that use the FIDO account verification standard, according to The Verge.
