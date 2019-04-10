G Suite update brings Assistant beta, add-ons for Gmail and more

As great as Google’s G Suite offering is, it’s usually disappointingly far behind in the feature department.
For example, some Google staples, like Assistant support and Family Sharing are absent. However, some of that is set to change, according to a slew of changes and new features Google announced.
First up, G Suite now works with Google Assistant. Specifically, Google says Assistant can now read and manage your calendar. Before this, the only way to use your work calendar with Assistant was to share it to a personal account.
However, the Assistant support is still in beta, so your mileage may vary. I was unable to make it work with my phones or G Suite account, unfortunately.
Additionally, G Suite is getting add-ons that plug into Gmail, Calendar and other Google services.
“Employees can now consult a CRM tool for information while drafting a Google Doc, add tasks into a project management tool straight from an email in Gmail, and more,” Google said in a blog post.
Google is also adding customizable metadata to Drive files to make them easier to search. Cloud Search is getting third-party connectivity as well, and automatic live captions are coming to Hangouts Meet, BigQuery database integration is coming to Sheets, you’ll be able to edit Microsoft Office files with Google Docs and even set pin codes for Docs files.
Google is also changing the name of Google+ for Enterprise to Currents.
Finally, Google Voice is also coming to G Suite. Unfortunately, Voice isn’t available in Canada yet.
You can read up on all the new things coming to G Suite here.
Source: Google Via: Android Police
