SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 194: Inside Huawei, Shenzhen’s darling

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup staff reporter Shruti Shekar, Financial Post telecom reporter Emily Jackson and Yahoo Finance reporter Alicja Siekierska, discuss their recent trip to Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China.
Huawei has been in the news a lot lately. The company is at the forefront of developing 5G infrastructure but has also garnered attention recently regarding its legal troubles.
Whether it’s the arrest of CFO Meng Wanzhou back in December of 2018, the charges the U.S. recently brought against Huawei, or the lawsuit the China-based tech giant launched against the U.S. in response, Huawei has been under a lot of scrutiny lately.
Until recently, Huawei has also been a very private operation.
The company rarely speaks to reporters and is generally reluctant to open its doors to the media. Now, in an attempt to regain the public’s trust, Huawei invited four Canadian reporters — Shruti, Emily, and Alicja being three of the four — to Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China.
The question now is whether Huawei will be able to turn it’s PR crisis around and win back the world’s trust.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
