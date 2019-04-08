There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- FREE SIM card + $25 Bonus airtime with $100 airtime purchase
- $20 off any SpeakOut phone with $50 airtime voucher purchase
Bell
Ongoing
- Double data on Share plan data options up to 7GB (main regions)
- Various bonus data on all Share plans options (QC)
- Double data on 6GB Share plans data option (MB)
- Double data on 2GB, 5GB and 10GB Share plans data options (SK)
- 5GB bonus data when adding a 2nd line to a Family plan + $15/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (main regions)
- 4GB bonus data when adding a 2nd line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
- $450 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone X, XR, XS or XS Max
- $100 trade-in credit with the LG Q Stylo+ and the Alcatel 1
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $45+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
Chatr
Ongoing
- $50 8GB promo plan
Xplore Mobile
Ongoing
- Rollover plan with 7GB of data per month
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 3GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
Ongoing
- All Large, XL and XXL plans now come with unlimited minutes at no extra cost (main regions)
- 3GB bonus on all Pulse plans except 10GB plan which comes with 5GB bonus (main regions)
- 1GB bonus on 2GB Pulse plan, 3GB bonus on 3GB and 5GB plans, 4GB bonus on other plans (QC)
- $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
Freedom Mobile
New
- Replaced “Away network” by “Nationwide network”
- New Prepaid plans with Text, Talk + Text or 1.5GB + Talk + Text
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus on Big Gig and Big Gig + Talk plans and 2 GB bonus on Freedom 2GB plan
- $43/mo. Freedom LTE+3G 9.5GB Promo plan
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- New customers who BYO phone get $10/mo. off when activating on a $50+ plan (in-store only)
- Up to $500 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
Koodo Mobile
Ongoing
- Limited-time promo plans (main regions and QC)
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ on the Tab
- Bonus wireless charger pad with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Various bonus gifts with select smartphones activation on the Tab
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- Bell MTS postpaid and prepaid plans are now available only to current Bell MTS customers. New customers are redirected to the Bell website
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes with $35 Prepaid plan
- 1GB bonus data with the $45 and $55 Prepaid plans
- $10 add-on for the $55 plan now adds an extra 2GB instead of 1GB and $20 add-on adds an extra 4GB instead of 2GB
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “Text-a-Lot” promo plan with 100 Canada mins for $15/mo.
- $45/30 Days promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 3GB data
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- $40 limited-time plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 5GB 3G data with AutoPay
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
Ongoing
- 6GB bonus data on 4GB data option, 8GB bonus data on 6GB Data option, and 5GB bonus on all other data options for Share Everything plans (main regions)
- 4GB bonus data on all data options for Share Everything plans, except 5GB and 8GB options that have double data (QC)
- Double data on 6GB data options for Share Everything plans (MB)
- 5GB bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $15/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (main regions)
- 4GB bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
SaskTel
Ongoing
- Unlimited data, 150 mins. nationwide calling and text for $60/mo. with BYO device
- Buy one, get one FREE offer on any device activated on a 2-year voice and data plan (in-store only)
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ + FREE Wireless Charger Duo
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- Updated data options for Shared plans (QC)
Ongoing
- Double data on 3GB, 5GB and 7GB Shared plans (main regions)
- Double data on 6GB Shared plan (MB)
- Double data on 2GB, 5GB and 10GB Share plans data options (SK)
- 3GB bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $15/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (main regions)
- 4GB bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
- $100 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone XR
Videotron
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus data with 2GB Basic plan
- 4GB bonus data with all Premium and Premium+ plans
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
Virgin Mobile
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus on all plans except 10GB plan which comes with 5GB bonus (main regions)
- 1GB bonus on 2GB plan, 3GB bonus on 3GB and 5GB plans, 4GB bonus on other plans (QC)
- $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
- Bonus gift card on select phones
- Bonus data on $45, $55 and $65 Prepaid plans
Comments