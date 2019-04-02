Fizz Mobile’s wireless network is down again

Guess who’s down, down again.
Fizz’s down, tell a friend.
Guess who’s down, guess who’s down?
Guess who’s down, guess who’s down?
Guess who’s down, guess who’s down?
Guess who’s down?
Yes, Videotron’s flanker brand Fizz Mobile is experiencing network issues once again. This news comes after a 15-hour network outage on March 26th.
On Reddit, Fizz Mobile subscribers stated they are having connectivity issues starting in Quebec and parts of Ottawa around 7:55am ET. Fizz Mobile has yet to update its “Status of our services” page on its website.
Some subscribers note, “I think I might have to bail on Fizz. It’s a damn shame too, the data rollover and gifting is so great, but the service is awful.” In addition, “Man, I use my phone for my job, this is NOT OK.”
For compensation on the outage last month, Fizz Mobile offered 2GB of mobile data per plan for free.
Fizz offers low-cost talk, text, and data wireless plans that start at $17 per month, and home internet that starts at $45 per month.
We will keep you updated on the status of its network. Let us know in the comments if you are impacted by the outage.
