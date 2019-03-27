After hours of downtime and frustrated customers, Fizz Mobile’s network restored itself.
Vidéotron’s flanker wireless brand, which has coverage in Quebec and parts of Ottawa, stated that “technical issues impacted our mobile services.” The wireless outage lasted over 15 hours.
The number of subscribers hooked onto Fizz is unknown but the company has come back to make things right by offering 2GB of free data to all customers.
“All Fizz members who were impacted by yesterday’s outage will receive on April 9, 2019, 2GB of mobile data per plan offered as part of the My Rewards program. You will receive a detailed email message if concerned. Again, please accept our sincerest apologies,” Fizz stated on its website.
While free data is great, over on Reddit subscribers are still fuming over the outage, noting: “More than data, we need a proper cellular service that actively works. The one where you can call, receive call, text and receive text.”
Finally, the data bonus comes in the form of 1GB ‘perk’ and each must be activated within 90 days and you have 30 days to use them.
