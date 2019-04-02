Avengers: Endgame takes down Cineplex Canada website and app as tickets go on sale

Just as Cineplex started selling tickets for Avengers: Endgame, Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster superhero movie, it looks like the entertainment company’s site has crashed
When multiple people from the MobileSyrup office attempted to score the tickets on the morning of April 2nd, the site displayed a ‘502 Bad Gateway’ error message.
In addition to the site being down, users are unable to buy tickets through the Cineplex mobile app.
The website ‘Is it Down Right Now’ claims that the Cineplex site isn’t working for everyone and cites server issues as the main problem.
Hello Simon,
Apologies for the inconvenience, but yes we are having an issue with the Cinpelex site at this time. Our IT department is aware and working to restore as quickly as possible.
Thank you,
— Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) April 2, 2019
MobileSyrup has reached out to Cineplex regarding the company’s website being down and will update this story when more information is available.
