News
PREVIOUS|

Avengers: Endgame takes down Cineplex Canada website and app as tickets go on sale

It looked like Thanos snapped Cineplex out of existence

Apr 2, 2019

9:24 AM EDT

0 comments

Cineplex Android app ticket

Just as Cineplex started selling tickets for Avengers: Endgame, Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster superhero movie, it looks like the entertainment company’s site has crashed

When multiple people from the MobileSyrup office attempted to score the tickets on the morning of April 2nd, the site displayed a ‘502 Bad Gateway’ error message.

In addition to the site being down, users are unable to buy tickets through the Cineplex mobile app.

The websiteIs it Down Right Now’ claims that the Cineplex site isn’t working for everyone and cites server issues as the main problem.

Hello Simon,

Apologies for the inconvenience, but yes we are having an issue with the Cinpelex site at this time. Our IT department is aware and working to restore as quickly as possible.

Thank you,

— Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) April 2, 2019

MobileSyrup has reached out to Cineplex regarding the company’s website being down and will update this story when more information is available.

Related Articles

News

Feb 21, 2019

2:43 PM EDT

Cineplex to raise Scene point redemption cost ahead of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

News

Mar 28, 2019

3:22 PM EDT

Rogers raising internet rates for some customers by $3 per month

News

Feb 13, 2019

8:03 PM EDT

Cineplex’s Mississauga Rec Room set to open in March

News

Dec 12, 2018

6:04 PM EDT

Cineplex Mobile iOS app adds Apple Wallet ticketing functionality

Comments