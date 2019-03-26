News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to launch in August with buttonless design: report

Mar 26, 2019

2:08 PM EDT

According to South Korea ETNews, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 10 won’t feature any physical buttons; instead, the phone will include touch or gesture-based alternatives.

ETNews also reports that Samsung will use this same design with its upcoming Galaxy A-series handsets. First implementing a feature or design into one of its A-series phones before then rolling it out to a flagship device is something Samsung has done multiple times in the past. Perhaps most famously, the Galaxy A8 was the first phone to feature Samsung’s Infinity-O display technology before the tech made its way to the Galaxy S10.

Additionally, Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy Note 10 in August, with sales starting in late August or early September.

Previous rumours indicate that the Note 10 will sport a 6.75-inch display alongside four rear-facing cameras. 

Source ETNews Via: SamMobile

