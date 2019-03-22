News
Best Buy Canada discounts first-generation Apple AirPods

Mar 22, 2019

8:06 AM EDT

AirPods

Following the launch of Apple’s second-generation wireless AirPod headphones earlier this week, Best Buy Canada has discounted the first-gen AirPods.

The Bluetooth earbuds can now be purchased online or in-store for $199.99 CAD (regularly $219.99) until March 27th.

The new AirPods also cost $219.99, although Canadians can pay $269.99 to get the headphones with a wireless charging case.

Apple has also confirmed that the first-gen AirPods have been discontinued. The second-gen AirPods, meanwhile, feature Apple’s new H1 chip and hands-free ‘Hey Siri’ support.

