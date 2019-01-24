iOS 12.2 developer beta includes ‘Hey Siri’ setup for rumoured AirPods 2

Apple’s recently released iOS 12.2 developer beta includes a new setup screen that is used when configuring AirPods, according to 9t05Mac.
This screen notes that users can talk to Siri with AirPods or iPhone by saying ‘Hey, Siri,’ a feature that is reportedly included in the often-rumoured second-generation headphones. The current AirPods only allow Siri to be brought up by double-tapping one of the buds.
According to 9to5Mac, the beta screen states that users will be asked to set up Hey, Siri through voice commands, just like they can on iPhone and iPad. This configuration will be set to only the user’s voice, not anyone else’s.
The developer beta discovery follows a report from earlier this week that suggests the new AirPods will release in the first half of 2019, although Apple hasn’t yet given an official release window.
The developer beta also points to Apple News finally launching in Canada.
Source: 9to5Mac
