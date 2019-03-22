Apple to reportedly launch AirPower in ‘Late March’

According to a new report from Taiwan’s DigiTimes, Apple will release its long-awaited AirPower inductive charging mat in “late March.”
Citing unnamed “industry sources,” the website writes that Lite-On Semiconductor, an Apple supplier in Taiwan, is forecasting an increase in its Q2 2019 revenues due to the release of AirPower, which is “set to be officially launched in late March.”
With 10 days left in the month, I think it’s fair to say we’re in “late March,” which is to say, if DigiTimes is correct, the release of AirPower is imminent.
However, as MacRumors notes, DigiTimes has a decidedly mixed track record when it comes to predicting Apple release dates. With its access to supply chain sources in China and Taiwan, the publication is better at predicting that Apple plans to release something, rather than an exact launch date of said device.
That said, there’s definitely evidence to suggest AirPower is finally on its way. Just yesterday, a new official image of the accessory leaked on Apple’s family of websites.
Comments