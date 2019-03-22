News
PREVIOUS|

Independent Spotify project makes discovering new music super easy

Finding new music on Spotify has never been easier

Mar 22, 2019

7:09 AM EDT

0 comments

Spotify developers Aliza Aufrichtig and Edward Lee have created a web app called ‘Discover Quickly.

Users can sign into their Spotify account on the web and the app lays out their playlists in a visual grid of album covers.

When you place your mouse over a song’s cover, the app begins playing that song from its mid-point. It makes sampling a lot of music really quick and fluid.

If you click on a song, the app opens up the artist’s Spotify page in another section below the main list, but it still only consists of album covers that you can hover over.

Once you click on a song you like, there are three tabs on the side that allow you to either add it to a playlist, save it to your library or open the song in the full Spotify app.

Clicking on a song also adds it to a temporary list that users can export to make into a quick playlist.

Everything within Discover Quickly can be done in the regular Spotify app, but the web app makes these tasks a lot quicker.

Source: Discover Quickly Via: Gizmodo

Related Articles

News

Mar 13, 2019

12:54 PM EDT

Spotify has started a battle with Apple for a fair and equal App Store

News

Mar 15, 2019

4:05 PM EDT

Apple fires back at Spotify, calling out the Swedish service’s statements as false

News

Mar 18, 2019

3:24 PM EDT

Spotify hits back at Apple’s response, calls the company a ‘monopolist’

Comments