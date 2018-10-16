Quebec-based telecom service provider Quebecor has announced that VidéotronCEO Manon Brouillette will leave the company on December 31st, 2018.
Brouillette has served as Vidéotron’s president and CEO since May 2014, and has been with Quebecor for over 14 years.
She is set to leave Quebecor at the end of the company’s fourth fiscal quarter of 2018.
Quebecor has yet to name Manon’s successor.
According to an October 16th, 2018 media release, Brouillette’s name will be submitted to Quebecor’s human resource committee and corporate governance committee “for appointment to the board of directors of Quebecor Inc.”
“Manon Brouillette said her departure was a carefully considered decision made for personal reasons,” reads an excerpt from the same media release.
“She noted that she had always worked to build a strong team at Vidéotron, one that could be counted on to successfully spearhead the innovative projects of the future.”
Brouillette began working for Quebecor as vice president of marketing and new product development in July 2004, rising through the ranks until her eventual appointment to the role of CEO.
Prior to her role as CEO, Manon served as Vidéotron’s COO between May 2013 and May 2014.
According to an October 16th, 2018 report from Barclay’s Phillip Huang, there’s no indication of “internal friction with other members of management or [Quebecor CEO] Pierre Karl Péladeau, particularly given her pending appointment to the Board.”
Brouillette is a graduate of Laval University and studied at Western University’s Ivey Business School.
Source: Quebecor
Comments