Jean-François Pruneau to take over as Videotron’s president and CEO

Quebec-based regional telecom Videotron announced that it has appointed Jean-François Pruneau as president and CEO of the company.
Pruneau will succeed Manon Brouillette, who announced her December 31st departure in October 2018.
“Since joining Quebecor in 2001, Jean-François has made a major contribution to creating value for the Corporation and its shareholders,” said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Videotron’s parent company, Quebecor.
“I’m very happy to take up the reins at Videotron, a company that is constantly testing the limits of excellence and is generally acknowledged to have the best customer service,” said Pruneau.
Since November 2010, Pruneau was Quebecor’s senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). He joined the company in 2001 as director of corporate financing and assistant treasurer. Pruneau also served as treasurer and vice president, finance of Quebecor, Quebecor Media, Videotron and Sun Media.
Brouillette worked at Videotron for over 14 years, and before her departure oversaw a successful Q3 in which Videotron added 41,500 wireless subscribers, as well as the company’s holiday quarter.
Source: Quebecor
