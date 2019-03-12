Motorola’s Razr foldable phone, codename Voyager, might be the most affordable device of its kind.
According to a leak from XDA Developers, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 chipset will power Voyager. The chip features an 8-core CPU and Qualcomm’s Adreno 616 GPU. Additionally, the handset will reportedly feature up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 2,730mAh battery.
The leak also suggests Voyager features a 6.2-inch primary display with 876 x 2,142-pixel resolution, as well as a closed secondary screen that features a 600 x 800-pixel resolution. XDA believes Motorola will offer Voyager in white, black and gold.
Due to its more modest internal specs compared to the Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X, the new Razr will likely be one of the more affordable foldable phones to launch this year. A recent report from the Wall Street Journal suggested Motorola planned to price the phone at $1,500 in the U.S, which is several hundred dollars less than the $1,980 USD Galaxy Fold.
Previously, Motorola shared images with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which XDA suggests is an accurate depiction of the vertically folding phone.
XDA also confirms that the ‘razr’ logo above will also be the one that Motorola uses for the product.
Additionally, XDA says that the device will likely launch at U.S. carrier Verizon. It’s unclear if Motorola plans to sell the device outside of the U.S.
Another leak showed that users can use the secondary screen as a trackpad for Google Chrome and as a clock.
It’s currently unclear when or if Motorola will unveil this handset.
Source: XDA Developers
Image Credit: WIPO
