Fizz Mobile to end beta pricing for home internet service on March 13

Mar 12, 2019

12:28 PM EDT

Vidéotron’s discount carrier Fizz Mobile is ending beta prices for its Home internet service on March 13th.

A small announcement on its website says: “To take advantage of the beta prices, you must subscribe to our Home internet service no later than this Wednesday, March 13, 11:59 p.m.”

In November 2018, several users were reported they were able to join Fizz Mobile’s home internet beta to test out the telecom’s “intelligent Wi-Fi.”

Beta pricing for the service ranges between $15 and $30 CAD per month for unlimited internet at speeds ranging from 15 Mbps to 120 Mbps.

Testers were also offered free ‘Auto-installation,’ in which a technician would deliver a modem and ensure the correct cables were in place, but it would up to the subscriber to install the device. The entire installation costs $30 CAD.

Source: Fizz Mobile

