Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are coming to Canada on March 22 for $199

Samsung’s latest wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds, will go on sale on Friday, March 22nd. Samsung Experience Stores, as well as select Canadian retailers, such as Best Buy, The Source and Staples, will carry the earbuds.
The Galaxy Buds come in black, yellow and white and cost $199.99 CAD.
Select carriers offered a free pair of Galaxy Buds with customers pre-ordered the Galaxy S10 or S10+.
The Galaxy Buds feature Bluetooth 5.0, 58mAh batteries with a 252mAh battery in the charging case, a proximity sensor and an accelerometer sensor. They’re compatible with Android devices on 5.0 or higher and with 1.5GB of RAM or more.
The wireless earbuds reportedly include adaptive dual microphones that hide background noise and make your voice sound clearer when on a call.
Samsung handsets that feature Android 7.1.1 or later with the SmartThings app can also seamlessly connect with the Galaxy Buds. Additionally, the Galaxy S10 series can also wirelessly charge the Galaxy Buds.
