SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 189: Exploring new galaxies and getting lost at MWC

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic, managing editor Patrick O’Rourke, and staff writer Dean Daley discuss the latest and greatest in phones following Mobile World Congress and dig into Samsung’s new Galaxy S10.
Last week, Dean travelled to Barcelona for Mobile World Congress. What got everyone excited, including Dean, was all the foldable smartphone technology at the show this year. The (possibly) innovative phones feature a hefty price tag though, with Huawei’s Mate X coming in at an outstanding $3,425 CAD. The Syrupcast team discusses how they feel foldable devices will fair in the long term, and whether the foldable displays will stand the test of time.
Another major point of focus at this year’s MWC was 5G phones. As countries around the world build out the infrastructure necessary for the next generation in wireless technology, companies are scrambling to release smartphones capable of handling 5G.
Even though there were prototype devices on display at MWC, it’s unlikely Canadians will get their hands on them anytime soon given 5G isn’t set to start going online in Canada until 2020 at the earliest.
Finally, the team turns to talking about the Samsung Galaxy S10. Patrick, who has spent a few weeks with the phone, explains that the S10 is a great phone that “doesn’t really have anything wrong with it” — as long as you can afford its expensive price tag. You can find a full link to his Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e review here.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Total runtime: 33:35
Mobile World Congress: 2:00
5G phones: 17:30
Samsung Galaxy S10: 24:00
Shoutouts: 30:36
Igor gives his shoutout to Tim Apple. Patrick gives his shoutout to Respawn Entertainment’s new battle royale game Apex Legends. And Dean shouts out Pokémon Sword and Shield coming to the Switch.
